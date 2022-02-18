Robert Malone Is Still Promoting His New "COVID Vaccine" on YouTube

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Why would he proclaim on the Joe Rogan show (.. millions of fans): "we're all getting infected!!"...; maybe because he wants to sell his own vaccine - "to hasten vaccinations across the Global Population" - ?
What a no-brainer, don't fall for this NWO actor con(vid) artist.
RelCovax promo video: https://invidious.kavin.rocks/watch?v=_OygHCE9F2A\
Malooney Toons; "We're all getting infected!!" 🤡 🤥
https://bitchute.com/video/1kR77769wCy7/
Robert Malone, Dark Vaccine Wizard
https://stateofthenation.co/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/DR.-ROBERT-MALONE-DARK-VACCINE-WIZARD.pdf
Mirrored - B - 2020 🍀