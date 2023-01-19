Evidence Show US Planned Covid-Style Crisis "For Decades:" Journalist Janet Phelan

There is a lot of evidence that forces within the U.S. government have been planning for a Covid-style pandemic "for decades," explained investigative journalist Janet Phelan on this episode of Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. She also said the entire Covid scenario is being used to radically empower the United Nations and the World Health Organization, which would take charge over future pandemics. This means an end to national sovereignty. The two also discuss abuses of elder Americans and conservatorship laws, particularly in California, an area that Phelan has exposed critical information.

