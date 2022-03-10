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The purpose of NATO's Expansion: the total destruction of Russia
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525 views • March 10, 2022
Telegram - Jos Botnița (Down with the mask). | Fact: The US, after the fall of the Soviet Union, wanted the destruction of the Russian Orthodoxy. | NATO, get the fuck out of my country, Romania, I can not stand you anymore and my country is simply dying under your demonic / satanic clutches! Romanians never voted for the admission of their country in NATO.
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