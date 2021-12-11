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Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 25 - 28) [Belgium, 2020]
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55 views • December 11, 2021
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QhxfnHoWXHHr/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNasLDFxs970/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLY0APmBC7Kd/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHynf4AEOIAb/
---
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html
Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4f7PmDvyRZp1/
Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cO82YvQhH8AG/
Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pAzEsK2leImJ/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/
https://rumble.com/vovxkf-there-were-giants-in-those-days-top-secret-the-medusa-event-26.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/a0e66bd9-33eb-4fd0-9b1c-2e083d2ca7e9
'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/
The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History Part 3 Trailer [18.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7wKooi58kUF/
Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8VgRhFLxEIu/
Dead Men's Secrets Were Ancient Times Really Primitive? [jun 28, 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TRTWV5PJupjR/
--
Source:
25 Crater Earth The official new World Map
94,619 views Aug 13, 2020
https://youtu.be/5d7e9lj8BQw
'At Last!'
--
26 Crater Earth and the split- off society
60,009 views Aug 22, 2020
https://youtu.be/PRZvHt9XBAc
'Iimperator Disney
For the people of the UK
because of copyrightclaim (The Prisoner)
https://vimeo.com/450716116
God Gevlamste
--
27 Crater Earth Disclosure ?
54,846 views Sep 4, 2020
https://youtu.be/dEC9NbZQZKQ
'STS-75 Flight Day 9.'
--
28 Crater Earth More Evidence
64,079 views Sep 18, 2020
https://youtu.be/9lxd8HYFs5k
'More shuttle images proving the Bigger Ball Earth-
NASA STI Program 35K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/NASASTIProgram/videos
--
Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God Gevlamste
Crater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/channels
Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 views
Also:
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://soundcloud.com/flyingw
Scheldewindeke, Belgium
https://www.saatchiart.com/account/artworks/725142
Scheldewindeke, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium
About Wim Carrette born 1-12-1962, Art Academy Sint-Lucas Gent (1980-1984
https://www.facebook.com/wim.carrette
http://users.telenet.be/wc/
https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/wim-carrette
'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QhxfnHoWXHHr/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNasLDFxs970/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLY0APmBC7Kd/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHynf4AEOIAb/
---
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html
Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4f7PmDvyRZp1/
Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cO82YvQhH8AG/
Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pAzEsK2leImJ/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/
https://rumble.com/vovxkf-there-were-giants-in-those-days-top-secret-the-medusa-event-26.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/a0e66bd9-33eb-4fd0-9b1c-2e083d2ca7e9
'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/
The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History Part 3 Trailer [18.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7wKooi58kUF/
Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8VgRhFLxEIu/
Dead Men's Secrets Were Ancient Times Really Primitive? [jun 28, 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TRTWV5PJupjR/
--
Source:
25 Crater Earth The official new World Map
94,619 views Aug 13, 2020
https://youtu.be/5d7e9lj8BQw
'At Last!'
--
26 Crater Earth and the split- off society
60,009 views Aug 22, 2020
https://youtu.be/PRZvHt9XBAc
'Iimperator Disney
For the people of the UK
because of copyrightclaim (The Prisoner)
https://vimeo.com/450716116
God Gevlamste
--
27 Crater Earth Disclosure ?
54,846 views Sep 4, 2020
https://youtu.be/dEC9NbZQZKQ
'STS-75 Flight Day 9.'
--
28 Crater Earth More Evidence
64,079 views Sep 18, 2020
https://youtu.be/9lxd8HYFs5k
'More shuttle images proving the Bigger Ball Earth-
NASA STI Program 35K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/NASASTIProgram/videos
--
Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God Gevlamste
Crater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/channels
Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 views
Also:
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://soundcloud.com/flyingw
Scheldewindeke, Belgium
https://www.saatchiart.com/account/artworks/725142
Scheldewindeke, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium
About Wim Carrette born 1-12-1962, Art Academy Sint-Lucas Gent (1980-1984
https://www.facebook.com/wim.carrette
http://users.telenet.be/wc/
https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/wim-carrette
Keywords
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