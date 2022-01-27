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This week is the week we've been waiting for, this Saturday, the good men and women of this country will descend on Telford in a show of defiance against "grooming gangs"
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1 view • January 27, 2022
This week is the week we've been waiting for, this Saturday, the good men and women of this country will descend on Telford in a show of defiance against "grooming gangs", and in full support of victims of those vile gangs, which have plagued the children of this nation for over 40 years, while those paid to protect them turned a blind eye, the spotlight is coming to Telford, my detailed investigation film will be shown to the masses, be there!
#TheRapeOfBritain
#TheRapeOfBritain
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