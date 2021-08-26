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TALIBAN MASSACRE UNARMED MEN IN RETRIBUTION FOR SUPPORTING THE AFGHAN GOVT!
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662 views • August 26, 2021
Watch this brutal massacre now that the US is no longer protecting Afghanistan. Biden has destroyed Afghanistan the US & the western world with this reckless withdraw. They aren't man enough to give them a fair chance. They have to shoot them while they are on their knees, with their hands tied behind their backs.
BIDEN, THE ADMINISTRATION & AUSTIN & THE JOINT CHIEFS MUST BE REMOVED AT ONCE!
BIDEN, THE ADMINISTRATION & AUSTIN & THE JOINT CHIEFS MUST BE REMOVED AT ONCE!
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