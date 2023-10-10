Create New Account
"My sources are very clearly telling me the threat level in the US right now is blinking red"
channel image
GalacticStorm
2150 Subscribers
Shop now
366 views
Published 13 hours ago

Real America's Voice (RAV): "My sources are very clearly telling me that the threat level in the United States right now is blinking red."


Former Homeland Security Department advisor Charles Marino warns that terrorists are coming across the southern border into the United States, and — contrary to certain leftist media narratives — that is no conspiracy theory.


"The difference between Israel and what happened there and the United States is the United States has allowed it to happen by invitation, invitation through their policies," Marino said.


@RealAmVoice

Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with

@stinchfield1776

 here: https://rumble.com/v3o5zia-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-10-9-23.html

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket