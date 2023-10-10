"My sources are very clearly telling me the threat level in the US right now is blinking red"

Real America's Voice (RAV): "My sources are very clearly telling me that the threat level in the United States right now is blinking red."
Former Homeland Security Department advisor Charles Marino warns that terrorists are coming across the southern border into the United States, and — contrary to certain leftist media narratives — that is no conspiracy theory.
"The difference between Israel and what happened there and the United States is the United States has allowed it to happen by invitation, invitation through their policies," Marino said.
