Scott Ritter Extra: Ask the Inspector Ep. 126 - Jan 5, 2018 - from Grozny, Russia

I posted 3 other SR videos today, about his time in Grozny from yesterday and today.

Scott Ritter Extra: Ask the Inspector Ep. 126 from earlier today, Jan 5, 2018Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman most Friday nights at 5 PM PT/5 8 PM ET/1 AM GMT and most Tuesdays at noon PT/3PM ET/8PM GMT.

Submit your question in advance: https://ScottRitter.us Donate to Scott's film and campaign for nuclear disarmament: https://WagingPeace.fund

Opening music by Ed Kliman (https://texasmusicforge.com/), Brian Pothier (https://www.facebook.com/pothierprodu..., ShortBusMusic (https://hearthis.at/shortbusmusic-6e/) and Luis Humanoide https://www.youtube.com/c/luishumanoide