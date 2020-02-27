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All Hong Kong is Homeschooling Now. Will They Ever Go Back to School?
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17 views • February 27, 2020
How can you free your children’s minds in an unfree world? Hong Kong residents forced to homeschool as schools have closed for 800,000 students. Will they ever return to govt schools or will freedom go viral? And, why did Thomas Jefferson have a blind spot on state establishment of schools
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