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UK Column (Truth) News - 9th May 2022, Ukraine Betrayed.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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UK Column (Truth) News - 9th May 2022, Ukraine Betrayed.

https://rumble.com/v14krq5-uk-column-truth-news-9th-may-2022-ukraine-betrayed..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
This is a topical excerpt from the show which covers real reports that counter the MSM narratives. The full news round up for this date along with other dates and top drawer journalistic reports and features can be found at https://www.ukcolumn.org/


Sources:
*****************

Welt Article: - https://bit.ly/3wlvoOS
UKC May 4th: - https://bit.ly/3LWE3O4
CBC Interview: - https://bit.ly/3vUky3e
Oryx About: - https://bit.ly/3vUl3dC
Oryx Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3FuMuxV
Oryx Article 002: - https://bit.ly/38gD7W7
Moon of Alabama Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3Fu7tAM
Moon of Alabama Article 002: - https://bit.ly/397mr3m


=================================

SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

UK Column, Truth News, Ukraine Betrayed
Keywords
uk columntruth newsukraine betrayed
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