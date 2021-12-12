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Total Tornado Devastation: Drone Footage Shows Bowling Green, Kentucky Flattened
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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420 views • December 12, 2021
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WHAS11's Sky11 Drone: An overhead look at Kentucky tornado damage in Bowling Green
https://youtu.be/tsqL787YsjM

#GreenBay #Kentucky #Tornado

I was listening to CNN all afternoon interviewing Democrat talking heads who were already blaming this on global warming. The first question that Biden was asked after he spoke on the tornadoes this afternoon was if he believes this was caused by global warming. He did not say yes, he said that his people will be looking into it. Politicizing this nasty set of tornadoes while there are still bodies under debris is the most disrespectful thing that the Lefties can do. They do not care about people, they care about Biden's 'Build Back Better' campaign and after these horrific tornadoes, there certainly will be building back. Better is another question altogether. God Bless all those dead and alive in these damaged cities and neighborhoods.
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