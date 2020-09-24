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Something Big Is Coming : The Crowhouse
The Prisoner
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75 views • September 24, 2020
Max Igan : September 23rd, 2020

Daniel Andrews’ plan for indefinite detention – and more:
https://www.spectator.com.au/2020/09/daniel-andrews-plan-for-indefinite-detention-and-more/

UK Two-week national lockdown in October proposed:
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-two-week-national-lockdown-in-october-proposed-by-top-scientists-report-12074645?fbclid=IwAR3HhhfzXM0c58Mztrgo8dxeiTLIadLnYtWMr5WGggiVvk2M0V3JDSR0qOs

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3IF00PMgcKzr/
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