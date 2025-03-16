© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meus Outros Canais:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w
COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936
MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7
Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gabfigueiro
Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6
Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro
StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb
Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro
gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro
Título Original: BIOS - Zorrovian [Official Visualiser]
Publicado em YT, 22 de Abril de 2024
Créditos: Zorrovian
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yl49jbn8uz8
Descrição Original do Autor:
42.367 visualizações Estreou em 22 de abr. de 2024
8MB: Can't hold all your games, but sure can hold your childhood
Thankyou for all your love on B R E A K S T A T I O N and BIOS. LEGENDS.
Both are available on Spotify :)
https://open.spotify.com/album/7JcXHA...
W E B S I T E 🌐
M U S I C 🎵
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1aiuw...
Soundcloud: / zorrovian
S O C I A L S🗣️
Discord: / discord
Instagram: / zorrovian
Twitter/X: / zorrovian
S U P P O R T M E :)💙
Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zorrovian
Patreon: / zorrovian