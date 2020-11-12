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Retienta a campo abierto en Villa Álvarez
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26 views • November 12, 2020
Esta vez el torero Imanol Sánchez en #LaCasaDelToro vive una jornada de retienta a campo abierto en Villa Álvarez, finca propiedad de su compañero Alberto Álvarez Navarro junto con el también aragonés Mario Pérez Langa Oficial.
Un día único donde disfrutamos de la magia de la tauroaquia acompañados por los banderilleros Mariano Ruiz Higueras y Chema Calvo Gustran.
Un día único donde disfrutamos de la magia de la tauroaquia acompañados por los banderilleros Mariano Ruiz Higueras y Chema Calvo Gustran.
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