Normalizing Covid: Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel compares COVID-19 to the Seasonal Flu

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Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel compares COVID-19 to the seasonal flu and believes young, healthy people should decide for themselves if they want an annual booster. Bancel maintains, that older people 50+, and those in vulnerable categories should definitely consider a booster shot.