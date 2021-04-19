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Catholic Charity Expands Its Illegal Immigration Holding Center To Entire Downtown Block
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40 views • April 19, 2021
Owen Shroyer reports on how the 'Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley' has somehow acquired the funds in recent months to expand its downtown campus to encompass an entire block, purchasing the adjacent buildings, in order to broaden their abilities to house, feed, and facilitate the smuggling of illegal immigrants into the United States.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6078b85963de1f26b09a0627
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6078b85963de1f26b09a0627
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