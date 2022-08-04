TWILGHT ZONE: The Howling Man [a traveler comes upon a bizarre old monastery - Full Episode]

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Seeking refuge from a storm, a traveler comes upon a bizarre old monastery occupied by a "Truth" order that is holding a benign old man prisoner. The imprisoned man begs for the traveller's help. When he confronts the head monk, he must decide whom to believe.
Original Air Date: November 4, 1960