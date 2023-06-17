President of Kenya Urges All Africa to Abandon the US Dollar - Big Changes Coming - Mirror
39 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/whh72DM1ygEG/ | I hope he will not end up dead like other presidents.
Keywords
us dollarpresident of kenyaall africa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos