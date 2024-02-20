Create New Account
Are You Following False Teachers or False Prophets?
His Kingdom Prophecy
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/are-you-following-false-teachers-or-prophets/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Those who follow false prophets, false prophecies, false teachers, and false pastors, please be aware of the danger that you are in!"

judgmentfalse prophetsfalse teachersprophetic warningelizabeth marielaterrain333

