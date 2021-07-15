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DR. JUDY MIKOVITS EXPOSES COVID VACCINE SAYING "IT REALLY IS A BIO-WEAPON" - 5G, GRAPHENE, MILITARY
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1295 views • July 15, 2021
Dr Mikovits is talking to Stew Peters, and she is blowing the lid off the Covid-Jab Bio-Weapon while exposing the Cabals sinister intentions as they are using this vaccine to murder millions/billions in the biggest Crime Against Humanity the world has ever seen.
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