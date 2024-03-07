Mike Johnson wearing MAGA Hat at State of the Union Address
10 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Charles Barkley calls Mike Tyson and others "F*cking idiots" for wearing MAGA.
Keywords
trumpdemocratspoliticselectioncongressrepublicanstate of the union addresssave america
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos