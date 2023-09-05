Create New Account
Stealing A Nation
Stealing A Nation - A Powerful Documentary By John Pilger.


The story of how Britain and the United States 'stole' an island and dumped the inhabitants of Diego Garcia in another part of the world, totally penniless and alone to fend for themselves.

All this was done by the UK and US in the 'struggle' against tyranny and suppression and to bring democracy and 'freedom' to the world.


