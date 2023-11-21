ORDRO HDR-AC3 Review

ORDRO HDR-AC3 4K Video Camera Review
This is a review and howto setup your new video camera.
V. Pros
A. Very sharp UHD Video
B. Very sharp QHD Video
C. Very sharp FHD Video
D. Easy to setup and configure. Setting the date is a little
tricky but easy to figure out.
E. The instruction manual stated that the maximum SD Card
size is 128GB, but it works great with a 256GB SD Card.
F. There are many settings for both video and photography.
G. Takes great pictures
VI. Cons
A. Infrared night vision very weak
B. The SD card slot requires you to turn off the camera prior
to removing or inserting a SD card. The old ORDRO HDV-Z20
had the SD card slot next to the battery in the battery
compartment.
C. When you remove the camera from the padded case the mode
dial will change from when you put it into the case. Thus
you need to make sure that the dial is positioned where you
want it.
D. To take a photo the mode dial needs to be on PHOTO.
E. UHD Resolution
1. When shooting UHD the Storage Aspect Ratio (SAR) is
4:3 and the Display Aspect Ratio (DAR) is 16:9. In other
words, the resolution is 2880x2160 instead of 3840x2160.
2. To make my editor cooperate correctly I had to use
ffmpeg to correct the UHD files using:
-vf scale=3840:2160.
3. The FHD and QHD resolutions equal the display aspect
ratio thus you do have to use ffmpeg to convert these
video files.
4. I would not use this camera to shoot UHD videos that I
am going to edit the final product.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.