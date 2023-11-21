ORDRO HDR-AC3 Review

ORDRO HDR-AC3 4K Video Camera Review



This is a review and howto setup your new video camera.



V. Pros

A. Very sharp UHD Video

B. Very sharp QHD Video

C. Very sharp FHD Video

D. Easy to setup and configure. Setting the date is a little

tricky but easy to figure out.

E. The instruction manual stated that the maximum SD Card

size is 128GB, but it works great with a 256GB SD Card.

F. There are many settings for both video and photography.

G. Takes great pictures

VI. Cons

A. Infrared night vision very weak

B. The SD card slot requires you to turn off the camera prior

to removing or inserting a SD card. The old ORDRO HDV-Z20

had the SD card slot next to the battery in the battery

compartment.

C. When you remove the camera from the padded case the mode

dial will change from when you put it into the case. Thus

you need to make sure that the dial is positioned where you

want it.

D. To take a photo the mode dial needs to be on PHOTO.

E. UHD Resolution

1. When shooting UHD the Storage Aspect Ratio (SAR) is

4:3 and the Display Aspect Ratio (DAR) is 16:9. In other

words, the resolution is 2880x2160 instead of 3840x2160.

2. To make my editor cooperate correctly I had to use

ffmpeg to correct the UHD files using:

-vf scale=3840:2160.

3. The FHD and QHD resolutions equal the display aspect

ratio thus you do have to use ffmpeg to convert these

video files.

4. I would not use this camera to shoot UHD videos that I

am going to edit the final product.





