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EP 2321-9AM FATAL IMPEACHMENT ERRORS MAY FORCE SENATE TO ACQUIT TRUMP
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140 views • February 12, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2321 - 9AM EASTERN
FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 12, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0 


EP 2321-9AM FATAL IMPEACHMENT ERRORS MAY FORCE SENATE TO ACQUIT TRUMP
 
The author of a tweet introduced by Democrats at the Senate impeachment trial said Thursday her statement “we are bringing the Calvary” was a clear reference to a prayer vigil organized by churchgoers supporting Trump and not a call for military-like violence at the Capitol riot as portrayed by Rep. Eric Swalwell.  Jennifer Lynn Lawrence also said she believes the California Democrat and House impeachment manager falsified her tweet, adding a blue check mark to the version he introduced at the trial suggesting she was a verified Twitter user with more clout when in fact her Twitter account never had a blue check and has never been verified. “I noticed when they put my tweet on the screen that all of a sudden my tweet had a blue checkmark next to it,” she said during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast. “… This way, if he entered that into congressional testimony, it’s a verified account, and it has, it could be applicable in law. Secondly, he wanted to show that my Twitter account had more gravitas than it actually did. He wanted to show that the president was trying to use me to bring in the cavalry.”
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