Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PMC Wagner moving to western districts of Bakhmut | Ukrainian retreat route is deplorable
239 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

After PMC Wagner made progress in the center of Bakhmut, they started moving towards the city's western district. Ukrainian troops blew up buildings during their retreat, all paths of retreat cut off even in a small area. The entire Ukrainian column on the supply route and exit on the road from Chasy Yar to Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and NATO equipment had been destroyed and Wagner now began to advance into the western section of Bakhmut.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
retreatukrainepmc wagnerbakhmut

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket