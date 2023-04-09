PMC Wagner moving to western districts of Bakhmut | Ukrainian retreat route is deplorable

After PMC Wagner made progress in the center of Bakhmut, they started moving towards the city's western district. Ukrainian troops blew up buildings during their retreat, all paths of retreat cut off even in a small area. The entire Ukrainian column on the supply route and exit on the road from Chasy Yar to Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and NATO equipment had been destroyed and Wagner now began to advance into the western section of Bakhmut.
Mirrored - TeleTruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.