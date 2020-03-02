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Part 5: How to Use Chlorine Dioxide (MMS) for Respiratory Illness with Nebulizer Machine
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22098 views • March 02, 2020
In this video, you will learn how to use the HCL activator that you learned how to make in Part 2 to activate sodium chlorite solution (aka MMS) that you learned how to make in Part 3, to produce chlorine dioxide for respiratory illnesses with a nebulizer machine.
This is Part 5 of the series, Learn how to make and take MMS for respiratory inhalation. Yes, you can breathe chlorine dioxide and it is a potent pathogen killer. Kills Anthrax, MRSA, C-Diff., and more. Learn how to safely breathe chlorine dioxide.
This is Part 5 of the series, Learn how to make and take MMS for respiratory inhalation. Yes, you can breathe chlorine dioxide and it is a potent pathogen killer. Kills Anthrax, MRSA, C-Diff., and more. Learn how to safely breathe chlorine dioxide.
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