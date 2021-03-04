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Fighting the Culture War IV: How to Fight For Dr. Seuss
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120 views • March 04, 2021
Message to Reps:
The Right needs to fight back against cancel culture by enforcing freedom. Lead an effort to purchase the rights of the six Dr. Seuss books that will no longer be published and put them into the public domain. This will signal to the Left we will not let them crush artistic expression and give the Right a rallying point. Be a leader.
Find Reps:
House https://ohiohouse.gov/
Senate https://www.ohiosenate.gov/senators
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
The Right needs to fight back against cancel culture by enforcing freedom. Lead an effort to purchase the rights of the six Dr. Seuss books that will no longer be published and put them into the public domain. This will signal to the Left we will not let them crush artistic expression and give the Right a rallying point. Be a leader.
Find Reps:
House https://ohiohouse.gov/
Senate https://www.ohiosenate.gov/senators
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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