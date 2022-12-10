Create New Account
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
The People's Voice Published December 10, 2022 

(Re-upload from deleted YouTube channel)


Bill Gates was caught admitting the climate change agenda is a giant scam for the New World Order in a newly surfaced video in which he boasts that the term “clean energy” has “screwed up people’s minds.”

According to Gates, who was speaking to an audience of his inner circle in 2018, wind, solar, battery technology and other renewable energy sources might be fashionable, but they are NOT capable of solving climate change.


