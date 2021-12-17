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Enoch Revealed The Entire History Of Mankind
Think About It
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503 views • December 17, 2021
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I've said it before but it becomes even clearer as I read the book of Enoch why Satan wanted this book removed from the Bible…

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
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WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/

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