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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Colossians 1:11-14, 20210314
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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, March 14, 2021: Colossians 1:11-14
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the propitiatory blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ shed for me on Calvary’s Cross.
Glorious Father, I adore and bless You because Your Holy Spirit empowers me to walk worthy of my Master and Redeemer, which enables me to always please Him. I honor You for allowing me to be spiritually and physically fruitful in every good work with increased daily knowledge of You.
And for 11 strengthening me with Your might, according to Your Glorious Power and, in turn, exhibiting continuous patience and longsuffering with joy;
I love 12 giving thanks to You, my ADONAI, my YAHWEH, and my JEHOVAH Father for qualifying me to be partakers of the inheritance of the Saints in the Light of Your Gospel of Grace!
I bless and thank You, my ALMIGHTY GOD, 13 for delivering me from the power of darkness and bringing me into the Kingdom of the SON of Your love, my beloved LORD and Savior Jesus Christ,
14 in whom I have redemption through His atoning blood, and the forgiveness of my sins.
Holy Father, thank you for Your Gift of Grace through Faith in Christ Jesus! Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Colossians 1:11-14 personalized NKJV)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, March 14, 2021: Colossians 1:11-14
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the propitiatory blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ shed for me on Calvary’s Cross.
Glorious Father, I adore and bless You because Your Holy Spirit empowers me to walk worthy of my Master and Redeemer, which enables me to always please Him. I honor You for allowing me to be spiritually and physically fruitful in every good work with increased daily knowledge of You.
And for 11 strengthening me with Your might, according to Your Glorious Power and, in turn, exhibiting continuous patience and longsuffering with joy;
I love 12 giving thanks to You, my ADONAI, my YAHWEH, and my JEHOVAH Father for qualifying me to be partakers of the inheritance of the Saints in the Light of Your Gospel of Grace!
I bless and thank You, my ALMIGHTY GOD, 13 for delivering me from the power of darkness and bringing me into the Kingdom of the SON of Your love, my beloved LORD and Savior Jesus Christ,
14 in whom I have redemption through His atoning blood, and the forgiveness of my sins.
Holy Father, thank you for Your Gift of Grace through Faith in Christ Jesus! Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Colossians 1:11-14 personalized NKJV)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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