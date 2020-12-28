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** The AT&T/NSA’s Hidden Spy Hubs in Eight U.S. Cities ** - Nashville Attack: Planes Grounded Internet & Phone Service Disrupted Across Three States
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553 views • December 28, 2020
** Nashville Attack: Planes Grounded Internet & Phone Service Disrupted Across Three States
- Todd Starnes, Admin, 25/Dec/2020
-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O23eIhqaSCw
- Article: https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/nashville-attack-planes-grounded-internet-phone-service-disrupted-across-three-states/?fbclid=IwAR0tEmR9VEztXBacLAkUBt-RpKmv0RO7Prk22VssCGwbM32dTaq8eGWhhfw
-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O23eIhqaSCw
-- AT&T is reporting massive outages in Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky after the Nashville bombing.
An RV exploded outside a major AT&T switching station early Christmas morning — causing massive damage.
“Service for some customers in Nashville and the surrounding areas may be affected by damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We are in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service,” said Jim Greer, an AT&T representative.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.
There are reports of Internet and phone outages from as far west as Memphis. 911 call centers are also experiencing outages across the Volunteer state.
“A handful of local police departments reported the outage was disrupting 911 access, including some non-emergency lines, in their jurisdictions,” the Tennessean reported. “Most took to social media to share landlines and alternate access numbers where residents could seek emergency assistance.”
The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights leaving Nashville International Airport temporarily around 2:30 p.m. Friday after “telecommunications issues” affected the airport.
TRAVEL ALERT: Due to telecommunications issues associated with this morning’s incident in downtown Nashville, FAA has temporarily halted flights out of BNA. We expect the issues to be resolved & anticipate service to resume by 3 pm CT. An update will be provided by 3:30 pm CT.
Outage affecting 911 in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky. If you have an emergency, use this list to reach police, fire, or EMS.
** The Wiretap Room
-- The NSA”s Hidden Spy Hubs in U.S. Cities
-The Intercept.. Ryan Gallagher/Hienrik Moltke – 25/Jun/2018
- Article: https://theintercept.com/2018/06/25/att-internet-nsa-spy-hubs/
-- The secrets are hidden behind fortified walls in cities across the United States, inside towering, windowless skyscrapers and fortress-like concrete structures that were built to withstand earthquakes and even nuclear attack. Thousands of people pass by the buildings each day and rarely give them a second glance, because their function is not publicly known. They are an integral part of one of the world’s largest telecommunications networks – and they are also linked to a controversial National Security Agency surveillance program.
Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. In each of these cities, The Intercept has identified an AT&T facility containing networking equipment that transports large quantities of internet traffic across the United States and the world. A body of evidence – including classified NSA documents, public records, and interviews with several former AT&T employees – indicates that the buildings are central to an NSA spying initiative that has for years monitored billions of emails, phone calls, and online chats passing across U.S. territory.
The NSA considers AT&T to be one of its most trusted partners and has lauded the company’s “extreme willingness to help.” It is a collaboration that dates back decades. Little known, however, is that its scope is not restricted to AT&T’s customers. According to the NSA’s documents, it values AT&T not only because it “has access to information that transits the nation,” but also because it maintains unique relationships with other phone and internet providers. The NSA exploits these relationships for surveillance purposes, commandeering AT&T’s massive infrastructure and using it as a platform to covertly tap into communications processed by other companies.
Cont'd
- Todd Starnes, Admin, 25/Dec/2020
-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O23eIhqaSCw
- Article: https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/nashville-attack-planes-grounded-internet-phone-service-disrupted-across-three-states/?fbclid=IwAR0tEmR9VEztXBacLAkUBt-RpKmv0RO7Prk22VssCGwbM32dTaq8eGWhhfw
-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O23eIhqaSCw
-- AT&T is reporting massive outages in Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky after the Nashville bombing.
An RV exploded outside a major AT&T switching station early Christmas morning — causing massive damage.
“Service for some customers in Nashville and the surrounding areas may be affected by damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We are in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service,” said Jim Greer, an AT&T representative.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.
There are reports of Internet and phone outages from as far west as Memphis. 911 call centers are also experiencing outages across the Volunteer state.
“A handful of local police departments reported the outage was disrupting 911 access, including some non-emergency lines, in their jurisdictions,” the Tennessean reported. “Most took to social media to share landlines and alternate access numbers where residents could seek emergency assistance.”
The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights leaving Nashville International Airport temporarily around 2:30 p.m. Friday after “telecommunications issues” affected the airport.
TRAVEL ALERT: Due to telecommunications issues associated with this morning’s incident in downtown Nashville, FAA has temporarily halted flights out of BNA. We expect the issues to be resolved & anticipate service to resume by 3 pm CT. An update will be provided by 3:30 pm CT.
Outage affecting 911 in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky. If you have an emergency, use this list to reach police, fire, or EMS.
** The Wiretap Room
-- The NSA”s Hidden Spy Hubs in U.S. Cities
-The Intercept.. Ryan Gallagher/Hienrik Moltke – 25/Jun/2018
- Article: https://theintercept.com/2018/06/25/att-internet-nsa-spy-hubs/
-- The secrets are hidden behind fortified walls in cities across the United States, inside towering, windowless skyscrapers and fortress-like concrete structures that were built to withstand earthquakes and even nuclear attack. Thousands of people pass by the buildings each day and rarely give them a second glance, because their function is not publicly known. They are an integral part of one of the world’s largest telecommunications networks – and they are also linked to a controversial National Security Agency surveillance program.
Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. In each of these cities, The Intercept has identified an AT&T facility containing networking equipment that transports large quantities of internet traffic across the United States and the world. A body of evidence – including classified NSA documents, public records, and interviews with several former AT&T employees – indicates that the buildings are central to an NSA spying initiative that has for years monitored billions of emails, phone calls, and online chats passing across U.S. territory.
The NSA considers AT&T to be one of its most trusted partners and has lauded the company’s “extreme willingness to help.” It is a collaboration that dates back decades. Little known, however, is that its scope is not restricted to AT&T’s customers. According to the NSA’s documents, it values AT&T not only because it “has access to information that transits the nation,” but also because it maintains unique relationships with other phone and internet providers. The NSA exploits these relationships for surveillance purposes, commandeering AT&T’s massive infrastructure and using it as a platform to covertly tap into communications processed by other companies.
Cont'd
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