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A Ducky Chicken
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12 views • March 15, 2020
An Arabian rooster has a harem of chickens. But life is a bore until Ducky Wucky (a Mae West-styled duck) pays him a call. She's a wise quackin' gal who can be your pal! A rooster sultan is bored by his harems. A duck strongly resembling 'Mae West' entices him. Her lover arrives, and they do battle; the lovers leave, and the sultan, humiliated, turns to his harem, who beat him up.
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/a-ducky-chicken/
To watch Invention School's full library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/a-ducky-chicken/
To watch Invention School's full library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
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