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Dr. Marik & Dr. Kory Answer Questions Regarding Post COVID Jab Adverse Reaction Treatment
CLO2 Solutions
CLO2 Solutions
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Dr. Marik just published his Post COVID Jab Treatment Guidelines (found here: https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/ ) and he and Dr. Kory answer questions about the problems with the experimental jabs and treatment of all the problems they're causing. Dr. Kory mentions that it's predicted that around 500,000 people may have died from the jabs in the US alone. Please like & share. If you'd like to see more solutions come visit Scott McRae's CLO2 Solutions at: https://scottmcrae.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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