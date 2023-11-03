3/11/23 G-OEFT (MARK ALAN LEE) OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 31745

UPLOAD DONATED



FREEMASON MARK ALAN HAS BEEN AIR STALKING ME FOR 20 YEARS

18 US code 2261 stalking with intent to harm, injure, harass, kill cause substantial emotional distress

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me.1984

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned, imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails.

Filth desk Sargent Forth banks police station, NHS mental Health Nurse assigned to myself John Metcalf told me 'they' would leave me alone if I stopped complaining about chemtrails.

AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

The people retain authority over their Government: Invoke clause 61 of the Magna Carta, the right to lawful rebellion. (Magna Carta is a lawful document peace treaty forever)

Claim of Right 1689. An Act only has force of law with the consent of the Governed.

It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel Inouye

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE.

⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)

