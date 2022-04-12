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[Bidan]'s Chinagate
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32 views • April 12, 2022
How Deep Do Hunter’s China Connections Go?
* The Clintons weren’t the only Dems compromised by the Chinese.
* The walls close in on the Biden family.
* The media swept this story under the rug — but eventually it became too big to ignore.
* Now they’re playing catch-up.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303650402001
* The Clintons weren’t the only Dems compromised by the Chinese.
* The walls close in on the Biden family.
* The media swept this story under the rug — but eventually it became too big to ignore.
* Now they’re playing catch-up.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303650402001
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