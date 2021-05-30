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Biden's tyrannical spearhead plans to come and take it: David Chapman murder of Waco
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10 views • May 30, 2021
Senators in defense of the Constitution demand answers from the fake *President's pick for head of the ATF on his intentions for tyrannical policies that restrict the rights of Americans.
Video edited by Cash Daily
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
Video edited by Cash Daily
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
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