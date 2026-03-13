Joe Oltmann Untamed | Mike Ariza | Keeping The People Divided | 03.13.26

Joe Oltmann Untamed explodes the myth of unity in a divided America, starting with Ted Cruz calling "Christ is King" an antisemitic dogwhistle online—sparking Joe's fiery response: "Jesus is King, make no mistake." Joe connects the dots to AIPAC's leaked audio admitting they groom politicians like Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz as Israeli assets, and exposes Cruz's $1.5 million from the lobby, leading to his infamous "If you won't stand with Israel, I won't stand with you" moment that got him booed off stage. Joe challenges the moral rot of blind allegiance, asking if you're ready to question handlers turning leaders against their own people.





Joe then dives into the global energy storm with Mike Ariza, refinery veteran and GasCrisis.org founder, breaking down how Middle East conflicts like Iran's threats to the Strait of Hormuz could spike U.S. gas prices to $10/gallon and cripple supply chains. From California's refinery shutdowns to punitive taxes pushing businesses out, Mike reveals why U.S. involvement in the region is a tangled web of oil security, containment of Iran/China/Russia, and policy blunders that leave America vulnerable urging immediate steps to reclaim energy independence before it's too late.





Joe wraps with the daily assault on American values: Colorado reps skipping "under God" in the Pledge, Arizona Democrats attacking female athletes for refusing to compete against males, and Crockett's race-based tax schemes, this episode is a no-holds-barred rally cry. The elite divide us by race, religion, and politics while betraying us from within. Don't just watch get fired up and join the fight. Tune in now.

Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





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