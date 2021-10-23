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DR CARRIE MADEJ RELEASES FIRST LOOK AT PFIZER VIAL CONTENTS
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678 views • October 23, 2021
https://rumble.com/vo49j7-dr-carrie-madej-releases-first-look-at-pfizer-vial-contents.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Original Source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwKDOnZtEcd5/
n this MUST-SEE interview Dr. Carrie Madej returns to "The Stew Peters Show" with some shocking images from Pfizer COVID vaccine vials. These bioweapon shots need to be stopped, IMMEDIATELY! Call your elected representative, email them these images, and DO NOT STOP until we get ACTION!
Original Source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwKDOnZtEcd5/
n this MUST-SEE interview Dr. Carrie Madej returns to "The Stew Peters Show" with some shocking images from Pfizer COVID vaccine vials. These bioweapon shots need to be stopped, IMMEDIATELY! Call your elected representative, email them these images, and DO NOT STOP until we get ACTION!
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