Covid Injection Aftermath: Study finds 94% of “Vaccine” Recipients have Pre-Blood Clot Formations and Foreign Particles

An Italian study published two weeks ago in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (“IJVTPR”) revealed almost everyone who had been injected had abnormalities after “Covid vaccination.” In 94% of vaccinees’ blood, there was an aggregation of red blood cells and the presence of particles of various shapes and sizes.

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/24/study-reveals-vaccinated-have-blood-abonormalities/

Benzi Cipelli, R., Giovannini, F., & Pisano, G. (2022). Dark-Field Microscopic Analysis on the Blood of 1,006 Symptomatic Persons After Anti-COVID mRNA Injections from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 2(2), 385–444. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.47