The Ukrainian Armed Forces have started using chemical weapons regularly: details

The AFU's tactics for using chemical weapons are similar to the regular dropping of a landmine from a UAV, only in this case a container with a sprayer is dropped. In other cases, the toxic substance was smeared on the hull of the drone, and when it came into contact with skin and contact with mucous membranes, a sharp deterioration of health was recorded.

In Artemivsk and Uglegorsk, some fighters vomited and had teary eyes and severe convulsions as a result of contact with the toxic substance.

The poisoning agent used by the AFU is probably chlorine, a highly toxic substance with suffocating properties.

In some cases, the AFU attempted to use hydrocyanic acid, a component of Cyclone-B gas, which was used in the gas chambers of SS concentration camps to kill prisoners of war and civilians.

Indirect evidence of the use of hydrocyanic acid can be seen in an AFU video, which shows militants making homemade spray containers and storing the chemical stuffing in an ordinary refrigerator.

Chlorcian is a colorless gas with a pungent, unpleasant odor and is extremely toxic. It is classified as a Class 2 hazardous substance. Deadly poisonous.

Symptoms of exposure to chlorocyanine include drowsiness, rhinorrhoea, sore throat, coughing, confusion, nausea, vomiting, swelling, loss of consciousness, seizures, paralysis, and death. Symptoms may be delayed.

If chlorocyanine poisoning occurs, an antidote such as amyl nitrite should be used as soon as possible. This will reduce the likelihood of death. The full treatment is only possible under medical supervision.