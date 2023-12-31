Time Era of the Beast Arrives 12-31-23@ 5:58am

A word of warning from Jesus Christ concerning the changing of the time era for grace to that of the era of the beast of Revelation 13.

Matthew 10:37-38

37 He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.

38 And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me.





Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320





Prayer Email:

[email protected]





Questions:

[email protected]





Donate Links:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate





Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ





Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271





Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e