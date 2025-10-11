Kim Jong-un rises as Shaman sings about SMO’s fallen heroes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Kim Jong-un rise as Shaman sings about special military operation’s fallen heroes
Attending a jubilee concert marking the founding of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, the North Korean leader stood up, prompting the rest of the audience to do the same, as Russian pop sensation Shaman sang about “everyone lost in [the] fire” of the conflict, and heroes “who went to die for freedom, and not for medals.”