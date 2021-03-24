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A Tale of Three Shootings
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50 views • March 24, 2021
MESSAGE FOR REPS: Facebook scrubbed the Boulder shooter’s account. Make this illegal. Also publically debunk and push back against the anti-white narrative.
Contact Representatives: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials/
Spa Shooter Not Hate Crime: https://archive.vn/kdBId
Black Man Spergs Out At Asian Lady Over Mask: https://archive.vn/p2jqK
Boulder Shooter Name Suppression: https://archive.vn/rnKZr
Boulder Shooter Muslim Immigrant From Syria: https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1374393301487390742
https://archive.vn/XGOFS
Boulder Shooter Short Tempered and Violent: https://archive.vn/fj2CQ
Boulder Shooter Known to FBI, Criminal History, “Mentally Ill, Paranoid, Antisocial” https://archive.vn/jab8a
“Fact Checker” Spreading Lies: https://twitter.com/GPIngersoll/status/1374418530276286469
https://archive.vn/6mfK1
Facebook scrubbed Boulder Shooter’s Account: https://archive.vn/rGoQk
Jihad attack? No evidence beyond Prosobiec’s word.
Black Man Shoots Up Dallas Bar: https://archive.vn/5vBt9
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Contact Representatives: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials/
Spa Shooter Not Hate Crime: https://archive.vn/kdBId
Black Man Spergs Out At Asian Lady Over Mask: https://archive.vn/p2jqK
Boulder Shooter Name Suppression: https://archive.vn/rnKZr
Boulder Shooter Muslim Immigrant From Syria: https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1374393301487390742
https://archive.vn/XGOFS
Boulder Shooter Short Tempered and Violent: https://archive.vn/fj2CQ
Boulder Shooter Known to FBI, Criminal History, “Mentally Ill, Paranoid, Antisocial” https://archive.vn/jab8a
“Fact Checker” Spreading Lies: https://twitter.com/GPIngersoll/status/1374418530276286469
https://archive.vn/6mfK1
Facebook scrubbed Boulder Shooter’s Account: https://archive.vn/rGoQk
Jihad attack? No evidence beyond Prosobiec’s word.
Black Man Shoots Up Dallas Bar: https://archive.vn/5vBt9
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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