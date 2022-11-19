King of kings broadcasts - part 8 of 10

Part 8 "Repairing Our Covenant with YHWH" Nursery rhymes, the Beatles, and some extremely fascinating prophecy about the Jesuits and how to repair many things in our lives, in order that we might get out from under their Jesuit mind control and back into understanding the real God of the Bible.

This series was originally recorded in the spring of 2019, and is purposed as inspiration for those who are yearning to be more aware of how we are all to be dedicated representatives of YHWH's kingdom, no longer trying to serve two masters with the world.

Blessings to all who diligently seek His righteousness, adapting it as their own.