WHO's Tedros Adhanom Should be Tried for Crimes Against Humanity (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel John Martin at:-

https://youtu.be/5yD3o6_QGJI

Corrections:1. The Foreign Ministry was not involved with the declaration of the emergency, this was done by the central government.

2. Tedros was health minister from 2005 not 2002.

3. His online biography now includes his foreign minister qualifications

4. Tensions with the Amhara date back before the rule of Mengistu and the Derg.





You can read the article version of this video on our news site https://roughestimate.org

FOR UNTRUNCATED LINKS, PLEASE REFER TO ORIGINAL YOU TUBE PAGE

Article here: https://www.roughestimate.org/roughes...





A full account of the crimes of Tedros Adhanom who should be tried at the ICC at the Hague for human rights violations.

















New microphone! Hope it helps.





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Sources:





Sources:





1. Tigrai Online, list of members of Tigray People’s Liberation Front

2. http://www.tigraionline.com/cctplf.html

3. Tedros’ WHO biography

4. https://www.who.int/dg/biography

5. The Amhara People’s Union case against Tedros Adhanom and alleged crimes

6. https://ecadforum.com/wp-content/uplo...

7. Quartz article on ethnic clashes in Ethiopia

8. https://qz.com/africa/1411519/ethiopi...

9. Tedros born in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia

10. https://web.archive.org/web/201310121...

11. TPLF named the Amhara as the number 1 enemy

12. https://www.zehabesha.com/tplf-manife...

13. TPLF 1968 manifesto

16. Ethiopian government denies aid as part of political repression campaign.

17. https://www.hrw.org/news/2010/10/19/e...

18. Tedros Adhanom’s Blog post arguing against Human Rights Watch’s allegations.

19. Human Rights Watch Response to Tedros

20. https://www.hrw.org/news/2016/11/04/o...

23. Human Rights Watch Video Report on Oromia Massacre.

24. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2k8XE...

25. World Bank 2006 report on corruption in Ethiopia, Health Sector chapter 2

26. https://issuu.com/world.bank.publicat...

27. Overview of corruption in Ethiopia

28. https://www.u4.no/publications/overvi...

29. Government seizes land and relocates 15000 people

30. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201...

31. Washington Post report on covering up of cholera epidemic

32. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w...

front-tplf

35. TPLF terrorist incidents

36. https://www.start.umd.edu/gtd/search/...

37. Prisoners tortured and denied healthcare in Ethiopia 2015

38. https://www.untoldstoriesonline.com/p...

39. Tedros criticised ICC for putting Kenyans on trial

40. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-af...

41. Bill Gates donations

42. https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytim...

43. Kidnapping of Andargarchew tsege

44. https://www.hrw.org/news/2017/10/26/j...

45. Uk government letter of warning to Ethiopia

46. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fo...

47. Tedros played key role in kidnapping

48. https://ecadforum.com/2017/05/05/tedr...

49. Ethiopian dissident being tortured

50. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201...

51. Cholera Coverup NYT report

52. https://myaccount.nytimes.com/auth/lo...

53. Robert Mugabe ordered the killings of 20,000 in the 1980s

54. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201...

55. Tedros appointed Mugabe goodwill ambassador in 2017

56. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201...

57. WHO spending scandal

58. https://apnews.com/1cf4791dc5c14b9299...

59. Bill gates work in Ethiopia.

60. https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Where...



