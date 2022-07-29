WHO's Tedros Adhanom Should be Tried for Crimes Against Humanity (mirrored)

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Mirrored from You Tube channel John Martin at:-
https://youtu.be/5yD3o6_QGJI
Corrections:1. The Foreign Ministry was not involved with the declaration of the emergency, this was done by the central government.
2. Tedros was health minister from 2005 not 2002.
3. His online biography now includes his foreign minister qualifications
4. Tensions with the Amhara date back before the rule of Mengistu and the Derg.
You can read the article version of this video on our news site https://roughestimate.org
FOR UNTRUNCATED LINKS, PLEASE REFER TO ORIGINAL YOU TUBE PAGE
Article here: https://www.roughestimate.org/roughes...
A full account of the crimes of Tedros Adhanom who should be tried at the ICC at the Hague for human rights violations.
New microphone! Hope it helps.
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Sources:
Sources:
1. Tigrai Online, list of members of Tigray People’s Liberation Front
2. http://www.tigraionline.com/cctplf.html
3. Tedros’ WHO biography
4. https://www.who.int/dg/biography
5. The Amhara People’s Union case against Tedros Adhanom and alleged crimes
6. https://ecadforum.com/wp-content/uplo...
7. Quartz article on ethnic clashes in Ethiopia
8. https://qz.com/africa/1411519/ethiopi...
9. Tedros born in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia
10. https://web.archive.org/web/201310121...
11. TPLF named the Amhara as the number 1 enemy
12. https://www.zehabesha.com/tplf-manife...
13. TPLF 1968 manifesto
16. Ethiopian government denies aid as part of political repression campaign.
17. https://www.hrw.org/news/2010/10/19/e...
18. Tedros Adhanom’s Blog post arguing against Human Rights Watch’s allegations.
19. Human Rights Watch Response to Tedros
20. https://www.hrw.org/news/2016/11/04/o...
23. Human Rights Watch Video Report on Oromia Massacre.
24. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2k8XE...
25. World Bank 2006 report on corruption in Ethiopia, Health Sector chapter 2
26. https://issuu.com/world.bank.publicat...
27. Overview of corruption in Ethiopia
28. https://www.u4.no/publications/overvi...
29. Government seizes land and relocates 15000 people
30. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201...
31. Washington Post report on covering up of cholera epidemic
32. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w...
front-tplf
35. TPLF terrorist incidents
36. https://www.start.umd.edu/gtd/search/...
37. Prisoners tortured and denied healthcare in Ethiopia 2015
38. https://www.untoldstoriesonline.com/p...
39. Tedros criticised ICC for putting Kenyans on trial
40. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-af...
41. Bill Gates donations
42. https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytim...
43. Kidnapping of Andargarchew tsege
44. https://www.hrw.org/news/2017/10/26/j...
45. Uk government letter of warning to Ethiopia
46. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fo...
47. Tedros played key role in kidnapping
48. https://ecadforum.com/2017/05/05/tedr...
49. Ethiopian dissident being tortured
50. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201...
51. Cholera Coverup NYT report
52. https://myaccount.nytimes.com/auth/lo...
53. Robert Mugabe ordered the killings of 20,000 in the 1980s
54. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201...
55. Tedros appointed Mugabe goodwill ambassador in 2017
56. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201...
57. WHO spending scandal
58. https://apnews.com/1cf4791dc5c14b9299...
59. Bill gates work in Ethiopia.
60. https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Where...