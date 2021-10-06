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X WHO’s Vice President Christian Perronn : “Vaccinated have to be quarantined in winter for they safety”
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1162 views • October 06, 2021
Ο Christian Perronn, πρώην αντιπρόεδρος της Ευρωπαϊκής Συμβουλευτικής Ομάδας Εμπειρογνωμόνων για την Ανοσοποίηση του Παγκόσμιου Οργανισμού Υγείας, δήλωσε ότι όλοι οι εμβολιασμένοι θα πρέπει να τηρούν καραντίνα τους χειμερινούς μήνες, αλλιώς κινδυνεύουν να αρρωστήσουν σοβαρά. Επιβεβαιώνοντας την ταχέως επιδεινούμενη κατάσταση στο Ισραήλ και το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, ο ειδικός των μολυσματικών ασθενειών λέει επίσης: "Οι εμβολιασμένοι άνθρωποι μπορούν να τεθούν σε καραντίνα και να απομονωθούν από την κοινωνία".
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