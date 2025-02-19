We live in a Totalitarian Society

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Bibliigraphy:
The True Believer by Eric Hoffer
1984 by George Orwell
On Grand Strategy by John Lewis Gaddis
Why Nations Fail by Acemoglu
Intellectuals and Society by Thomas Sowell
The Dictator's Handbook by Mesquita
Woke Racism by John McWhorter
Leviathan and Its Enemies by Sam Francis
Origins of Woke by Richard Hananai
The Unabomber's Manifesto
The Total State by Auron Macintyre
A Conflict of Visions by Thomas Sowell
Seeing Like a State by James Scott
Gulag Archipelago by Solzhenitsyn
Bloodlands by Timothy Snyder
Tragedy and Hope by Carroll Quiggley
On Power by Bertrand de Jouvenal
On Politics by Aristotle
The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu
The Origins of Ideology by Todd Immanuel
Sex and Power in History by Amaury de riencourt
Rise of the West by William McNeill