8 Sep 2019 Johnny Cirucci on the Jim Duke Perspective: Jesuits and Crypto Jews

Jim Duke Perspective





Johnny Cirucci: Jesuits and Crypto Jews

8 Sep 2019 · 1h 45m 53s





Who are the Crypto Jews? Did they guise as Catholics as proposed by essays to infiltrate Vatican and control the Roman Church through the Jesuits, or do the Jesuits have reign on them? In his manner of naming names, places, and dates, Johnny shows us the affiliation of the powerful agencies and people in them. The Jesuits vs the Crypto-Jew argument is addressed.





A supplement edition was produced to clarify a correction on Noahide Law

https://www.spreaker.com/user/jimdukeperspective/noahide-law-clarification_1



