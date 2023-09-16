ARE THE ROOTS OF TYRANNY TAKING HOLD IN THE EU?

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Sep 15, 2023
German Member of the EU Parliament, Christine Anderson, discusses the hurdles facing those fighting edicts that restrict basic human freedoms, including the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty in Europe. She details the haunting similarities between 1930’s Germany and the foundation being laid through proposed policies including 15-minute cities, climate lockdowns, and COVID restrictions.
