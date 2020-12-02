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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 17
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25 views • December 02, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com The world must go to this site for TRUTH.
This is an interview with a top Russian Military Colonel of GPU who has a PHD in Military Science... this man is wonderful exposing so much surrounding this global deceit and the central bankers who are ONE of the heads of the snake the world must wipe out and arrest.
There is NO PANDEMIC there never was... this is a phys ops on the world.
The people must rise up and face this enemy once and for all...
God Speed
This is an interview with a top Russian Military Colonel of GPU who has a PHD in Military Science... this man is wonderful exposing so much surrounding this global deceit and the central bankers who are ONE of the heads of the snake the world must wipe out and arrest.
There is NO PANDEMIC there never was... this is a phys ops on the world.
The people must rise up and face this enemy once and for all...
God Speed
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